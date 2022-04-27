Wednesday Weather: Light showers with cloudy condtions; trades slow down

HONOLULU (KITV) - Upper-level clouds move in from the west creating partly to mostly cloudy conditions across the state. Expect light scattered showers over windward and mauka spots. Highs 80 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue into the weekend, with light showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. Upper clouds approaching from the west will lead to periods with cloudy conditions over the next few days.
A transition to a wet pattern with strong trades is possible later in the weekend through early next week as an upper disturbance settles southward into the area and strong high pressure builds to the north. Drier trade wind conditions will return Tuesday through Wednesday of next week.
A small northwest swell arriving Thursday is expected to maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Thursday through Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving Saturday will likely produce a brief bump in surf along most north and west facing shores this weekend. Small south and southwest swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores into this weekend. A long-period south-southwest swell arriving Sunday is expected to increase surf along south facing shores through early next week. Expect a slight decrease in the moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores the next couple of days as the trade winds weaken. The rough surf will likely increase along east facing shores from this weekend through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds.