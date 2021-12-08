Wednesday Weather: Improving conditions as trade winds return

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Partly sunny and breezy. Starting the day with numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Isolated showers for leeward sections. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Returning trade winds are producing more stable conditions across the region. Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast to last through Sunday with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward sections of each island. A weakening cold front appears to drift into the islands from the north early next week increasing shower trends and strengthening trade wind speeds.
The ongoing north swell will continue to lower through the day. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain well below early winter averages with only a very small, medium period north northwest swell forecast to arrive late Thursday and Friday. A slightly larger, longer period north swell may arrive next Sunday or Monday. The recent small, lower period wind wave south swell has faded leaving only background long period swells. This will maintain near seasonal south facing shore surf the next several days. East facing shores will see a gradual pick up in short period chop as upstream trades strengthen and spread over the area the next few days.