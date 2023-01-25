Wednesday Weather: Heavy showers and thunderstorms possible, High Surf Warning

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs 77 to 82. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers over and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 64 To 69. Trades 15 to 20 mph.
Pockets of heavy showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area today. Breezy north-northeast trade winds and drier conditions will fill in as a cold front advances through Kaua'i today and O'ahu and Moloka'i tonight before stalling near Maui.
A period of breezy, unstable, and very wet trade wind weather appears increasingly likely this weekend.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores of Ni'ihau, Kaua'i, O'ahu and Moloka'i, north-facing shores of Maui and west-facing shores of Hawai'i Island.
High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores
A new long period XL northwest swell (310-320 degree) is expected to rapidly build surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels late tonight and peak on Wednesday. These surf heights will gradually trend lower from Thursday into Friday. Another northwest swell is expected to potentially reach High Surf Advisory levels for north and west facing shores by Sunday.
Small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores this week.