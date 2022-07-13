Wednesday Weather: Frequent showers and breezy trade winds

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Remnant moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie moves through the islands bringing frequent showers primarily for windward and mauka sections. Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 69 to 74. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy. Scattered windward showers, isolated showers leeward. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 69 to 74. Trades 15 To 25 mph.
Breezy trade winds will continue through the upcoming weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Shower coverage has increased overnight, which will persist today as remnant moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie moves through. Another surge in moisture and winds is expected this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Darby pass south of the Big Island.
High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores
Buoy observations indicate that surf along south facing shores will be on the rise today, and a High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday. Surf will ease a little late Thursday into Friday, but will be reinforced with a larger, longer period south swell late Friday through the weekend. Peak surf heights with this second swell will easily reach Advisory-levels, with potential for surf to reach High Surf Warning levels along south facing shores.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough through the week. A small, mid-period east swell will also move through the next couple of days, but greatest contribution to seas will be from the short-period trade wind swell. Swells generated by Darby are expected to add to the mix this weekend, and will probably be biggest
along east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required.