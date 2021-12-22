Wednesday Weather: Flood Watch for the Big Island, Flood Advisory for Maui

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will result in advisory level
surf along east facing shores through today, with a possible
extension into Thursday. Strong trade winds will also contribute
to this swell, and produce very rough and choppy conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several weather alerts have been triggered due to the wet Wednesday weather.
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
- FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY
- FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY
Wednesday expect Mostly cloudy conditions with frequent showers. Highs 75 to 80. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Breezy and showery trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with a typical pattern of mainly windward and mauka showers, are expected Thursday through Christmas. Southeasterly winds and unsettled conditions may develop near Kauai Sunday, potentially spreading to all islands early next week.
An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through Thursday, maintaining advisory level surf along the east facing shores, and to near advisory level surf along the north facing shores. Except for a moderate west-northwest pulse due in on Monday, swells from the northwest will be small. South facing shores will remain small throughout the forecast period with just background swell energy expected.