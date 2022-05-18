Wednesday Weather: Flood Watch for Kaua'i county; heavy showers moving in with thunderstorms possible

HONOLULU (KITV) - The Flood Watch for Kaua'i County remains in effect through late Wednesday evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Shower bands will form and intensify mostly over and near Kauai. Islands farther to the east may see some of this activity as well, but with less total rainfall. Southerly wind speeds are expected to slightly increase statewide. Highs 81 to 86. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms continue through the night. Lows 67 to 72. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Southerly winds will focus clouds and showers across leeward areas for the next few days. Heavy rainfall will bring the potential for flooding to Kauai through tonight. A few thunderstorms are also possible. For the remaining islands, coverage and duration of heavier showers is expected to be limited.
A long-period south swell will linger through the rest of the week due to a similar reinforcing swell expected on Thursday. A downward trend is expected over the weekend as the swell moves out. Moderate southerly winds expected through midweek will lead to choppy conditions for south facing shores. Although surf along east facing shores will lower with the loss of the trades, some residual easterly swell from upstream should produce small surf today before completely dropping off. A small northwest swell expected Thursday will lead to a rising trend along exposed north facing shores through Friday.