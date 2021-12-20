Wednesday Weather: Flash Flood Watch Big Island

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) --Flash Flood Watch in effect for Hawai'i Island until at least 6 am Wednesday.
Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s. Passing scattered rains. Heavier rains possible for the Big Island.
Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies with scattered rains. Showers likely for windward and mauka sections. A few passing showers for leeward spots. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 15 to 25+ mph.
The Big Island will see higher rain chances as a disturbance brings wet weather to the eastern end of the state. An additional 2-5 inches of rain could fall which will raise the flood risk. Flash Flood Watch until 6 am Wednesday.
The trade winds will weaken some as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend.
A NNE swell continues to bring elevated surf to North and East Shores.
