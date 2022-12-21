Wednesday Weather: Drier weather, light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dry and stable conditions are expected today with mostly sunny skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds to 15 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. * WHERE...All Hawaiian waters and channels except Maalaea Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Expect dry and stable conditions statewide today. Limited moisture will keep cloud cover and rainfall to a minimum this morning. Moisture associated with the weak disturbance near Kaua'i increasing showers slightly there through today.
Lighter winds will allow development of daytime land and sea breeze circulations, especially over the central smaller islands eastward to the Big Island, through Friday. Southwest winds near Kauai may be just strong enough to limit land and sea breeze flow there.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores from Kaua'i to Moloka'i and for north-facing shores of Maui
The current northwest (310-320 degree) swell will quickly decline today and Thursday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect this morning for most north and west facing shores, however we may transition to a High Surf Advisory for these areas by this afternoon as swell heights may fall below warning thresholds later today. Another northwest (310-320 direction) swell fills into the region on Thursday. Surf heights with this next swell will approach HSW levels as swell heights peak near 12 feet from Friday to Saturday. Surf heights will remain elevated along north and west facing shores into early next week.
Small surf heights are expected along east and south facing shores through the week.
