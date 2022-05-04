Wednesday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of thunderstorms; high surf advisories

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
.The combination of northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level surf across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions continue. A slight chance of thunderstorms for Kaua'i and O'ahu. Highs 80 to 85. Locally breezy trade winds 10 To 25 mph.
Tonight, High clouds spread across the state create mostly cloudy conditions. Occasional showers in windward zones with scattered showers over leeward spots. Lows 68 to 73. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory for big island summits until 6 pm this evening
A breezy and wet trade wind weather will continue the next couple of days, with a few brief heavy downpours, and possibly a thunderstorm, today. Showers will be focused over windward areas, but a few will occasionally drift to leeward areas. Thickening high clouds are expected statewide from tonight through Friday. A trend toward lighter trade winds, with fewer clouds and showers, is anticipated over the weekend.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores from Ni'ihau to Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui.
High Surf Advisory for south facing shores of all islands
A long period northwest swell will continue to fill in tonight and Wednesday with advisory level surf expected. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week and on into the weekend. Another small pulse from the northwest may arrive Monday or Monday night. The current long period south swell will linger through Thursday then slowly lower through rest of the week and on through the weekend. Advisory level surf is expected through Thursday. Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce above normal, short-period surf along east facing shores through Friday then lower slightly over the weekend and on into early next week as trade winds become a bit lighter.
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at times.