Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades with windward clouds and brief isolated showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds continue today with mostly sunny skies. Windward and mauka seconds may see brief isolated showers with some cloud coverage. Highs 81 to 86. Trade Winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers for windward and mauka areas, isolated showers leeward. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Stable and relatively dry atmospheric conditions persist across the Hawaiian Islands. Breezy trades will continue to transport some low clouds and brief, isolated showers mainly over windward and mauka sections this week. The winds are forecast to weaken and shift out of the southeast later this weekend. This may allow for a warmer weather pattern early next week.
Small Craft Advisory now in effect until 6 am Friday
Short-period surf will dominate east facing shores this week with seasonally normal heights, followed by a slight downward trend over the weekend as trade winds weaken. A couple of small moderate period northwest swells will move through the island chain today through the rest of the week, keeping below seasonally normal heights along north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small today and into tomorrow. A couple of small, long- period south swells may give south face shores a small boost late Thursday and into the weekend.