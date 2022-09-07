 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, winds lighten later today

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trades continue with partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy isolated showers, then scattered after midnight. Lows 71 to 76. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

