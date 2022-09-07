Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, winds lighten later today

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trades continue with partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy isolated showers, then scattered after midnight. Lows 71 to 76. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Locally breezy trade winds will persist across the state today with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas, primarily during the early morning hours. The trades will ease tonight, with light to moderate trades then expected Thursday through the weekend. Light winds will have showers favoring windward slopes and coasts at night and during the early morning hours, with showers developing over island interior and leeward areas each afternoon, then fizzling out during the evening.
South shore surf will remain around seasonal average heights today and will slowly trend lower through Thursday. A larger south-southwest swell will build into the region from Saturday night to Sunday and peak on Monday. This larger south swell will produce surf heights above seasonal average levels through Tuesday.
Smaller surf remains in the forecast for all other areas. East Pacific Hurricane Kay could send a small long period swell to east facing shores this weekend.