 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, surf on the way up

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Waking up with breezy trade winds on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight, trade winds diminish and become variable 5 to 15 mph.  Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 69.

Weather Alerts
8-day
Weather Concerns
surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred