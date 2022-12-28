Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, surf on the way up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Waking up with breezy trade winds on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, trade winds diminish and become variable 5 to 15 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 69.
Locally breezy trades will trend southeasterly and weaken through Wednesday. Rainfall will be limited as dry and stable conditions continue into next week.
The current west northwest swell will be holding steady through the morning. A pair of increasingly larger west northwest swells will pass around the islands the remainder of the week and into the beginning of the new year. The first of these west northwest swells will be arriving through the day and is just showing up at the far offshore northwest buoys. This swell will lift surf through this afternoon into evening and produce High Surf Advisory level surf along many north and west-facing Kauai-to-Maui shorelines Thursday and Friday. This moderate size, medium period swell may have just enough of a westerly component to sneak higher swell into Big Island's leeward waters and generate elevated west-facing shore surf later today and Thursday. A larger northwest swell is expected to build in New Year's Day and peak next Monday. East-facing shore surf will experience a small bump through the day due to a short duration of slightly increased trade flow.