Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades, lingering showers, High Surf Advisory

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy conditions continue with partly cloudy skies, occasional showers in the morning. Scattered afternoon showers. Highs 77 to 85. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Shower coverage will be higher over the Garden Isle, while fairly typical trade wind weather prevails over the rest of the state. The remnant moisture from the old front will slide southeastward down the island chain Friday through Saturday, bringing an increase in showers to mainly windward areas as it moves through.
Breezy to windy trades will prevail through Friday, trend downward over the weekend, then lower further early next week.
High Surf Advisory for north facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu Moloka'i and Maui
A north-northwest swell has arrived today as the northwest swell energy declines. Swell heights at north shore buoys are running 1 to 2 feet above GFS Wave model guidance this morning. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) was also extended today for north facing shores from Kauai to Maui. This swell energy will peak today and then slowly fade into the weekend.
Strong and gusty trades over and upstream of the islands will continue to drive wind and swell waves into east facing shores. Elevated surf heights will continue along east facing shores through Friday. An out of season south-southwest swell will also pass through the region over the next few days. This swell will continue to increase south shore surf heights above seasonal average heights this week. This south swell will peak later today and then slowly fade into the weekend.