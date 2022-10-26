Wednesday Weather: Breezy trade winds, numerous showers, small craft advisory

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds continue today. Mostly cloudy skies with numerous windward and mauka showers; scattered showers leeward. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Breezy easterly trades will continue today, then ease slightly and shift out of the northeast Thursday into the weekend as an upper disturbance moves over the region. Pockets of moisture combined with the upper disturbance moving through will lead to periods of showery conditions, especially overnight through the morning periods. A return of a more stable pattern with moderate easterly trades is possible by the end of the weekend through early next week.
The current northwest swell will shift out of the north and peak this afternoon, before slowly subsiding Thursday through Saturday. A small north swell is possible next Sunday into Monday. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected along north facing shores for the foreseeable future.
South facing shores will remain small through today with mainly background energy and windswell wrapping in. A small long- period south swell will fill in Thursday and likely peak Friday before slowly dropping over the weekend into early next week. A series of small south swells will keep the surf from going flat along south facing shores through next week. Choppy, elevate surf along east facing shores will hold through today before gradually declining Thursday through Saturday. East shore surf will gradually build Sunday