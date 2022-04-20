Wednesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue with passing showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Cloudy and breezy with passing windward and mauka showers. Moderate to breezy trades are expected to hold into early next week. More stable conditions will develop today over the Big Island. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, Cloudy conditions continue with numerous showers at night, a few of the stronger showers will drift into leeward areas.
A subtropical jet stream south of the trough axis will keep periods of high-level cirrus clouds drifting over the state through the week. These high clouds will enhance sunrise and sunset colors. A disturbance west of Kauai may increase shower activity over the western half of the state by the end of the week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up through the day as a larger, longer period northwest swell from what was once Typhoon Malakas travels down around the state through Thursday. Surf associated with this swell will peak later today and Thursday and then gradually lower Friday as the north-shifting swell begins to fade late this week. The next moderate size north northwest swell will arrive this weekend. This swell will boost weekend north shore surf heights to levels similar to what will be experienced the next couple of days. A new south swell is forecast to arrive sometime Friday night or Saturday. This will pick south surf back up to more seasonable heights early next week. A slight increase in upstream trades later this week will increase weekend into early week shorter period east wind wave chop along many eastern facing exposures.