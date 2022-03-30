Wednesday Weather: A mix of sun and clouds, scattered showers, trades expected to increase tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny skies for leeward sections, partly cloudy for windward spots. Scattered showers mainly in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph...With afternoon sea breezes leeward.
Light to moderate east-southeast winds will deliver a few showers this morning, some briefly heavy, mainly to windward areas. Sea breezes will allow clouds and showers to develop over leeward and interior areas this afternoon. Increasing trade winds are expected from tonight into the weekend, delivering just a few brief showers to windward areas, while leeward areas remain mostly dry. Trade winds may become very strong over the weekend, but will likely diminish again early next week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up near advisory levels early this morning, then lower this afternoon through Thursday as the northwest swell begins to move out. An upward trend is expected Friday as a long-period, northwest swell arrives. Surf may reach advisory levels around the peak Friday through Saturday, before lowering Sunday. Surf along east facing shores will trend up and become rough Friday through the weekend in response to the strong trades locally and upstream. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background pulses moving through periodically. The next pulse is expected Saturday.