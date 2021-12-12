Weather highlights: Geminid meteor shower, rain on the way

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) -- Winds will be breezy this weekend kicking up surf and seas.
For the Honolulu Marathon Sunday, temperatures will be near 73 degrees at race start with temperatures approaching 80 degrees by 11 am. Runners can expect passing trade showers.
The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak Monday, December 13th. Best viewing will be after the moon sets at 2:27am. Meteors will appear to radiate from the bright star Castor in the Gemini constellation.
A band of moisture and strong northeast winds associated with a cold front moving into the area could lead to a wet day Tuesday and Wednesday.
East shores stay elevated and rough due to increasing trade winds. Small Craft Advisory for boaters. A moderate NW swell develops Monday - Tuesday bringing possible advisory level surf.
N: 2-4'
W: 1-3'
S: 1-3'
E: 4-6'
A small craft advisory is posted for all island coastal waters through Monday at 6pm.