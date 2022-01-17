'We are still seeking justice': demonstrators mark 129th anniversary of overthrow of Hawaiian Kingdom

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than 100 demonstrators marched two miles Monday in remembrance of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.
The theme of the 129th anniversary walk was 'onipa'a, which means to "stand firm and never forget," event organizer Healani Sonoda-Pale explained.
'Onipa'a was a motto of Queen Lili'uokalani, the last reigning monarch of Hawai'i, until Jan. 17th, 1893 -- what many Native Hawaiians call the illegal overthrow.
"To this day we are still seeking justice, we are still seeking our own nation, we are still working towards that as a Lahui," Sonoda-Pale said.
Monday's March began at Mauna'ala, the Royal Mausoleum in Nu'uanu, where several offered ho'okupu, or offerings of lei.
Demonstrators then walked to 'Iolani Palace to enjoy speeches and music.
The event also memorialized the late Haunani-Kay Trask, a Native Hawaiian activist and University of Hawai'i professor who died last July.
"It was on the 100th anniversary of the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom that she spoke those words, 'We are not American, we are not American, we are not American," Sonoda-Pale, Trask's former student, recalled.
The iconic declaration lives on in the hearts of Hawaiians as a reminder of who they are and what they feel is worth fighting for.
"Hawaiian independence, that's the only way we can protect our land and make sure that our water's not getting polluted, to make sure that our sacred lands are protected, and the only way we can ensure that our people are cared for, taken cared of, and not living in poverty," organizer Kawena'ulaokala Kapahua said.
Organizers reminded attendees to socially distance themselves and wear masks.