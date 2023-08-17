Waterman documentary nominated for Historical Documentary Emmy

LOS ANGELES (KITV4) -- The popular documentary film Waterman, about beloved surfer and Native Hawaiian athlete Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Historical Documentary category.
Directed by Isaac Halasima, the film explores Duke's journey and his influence as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing. Since the film's theatrical release in 2021, Waterman climbed to the #1 documentary in America after two weeks, screened at 37 film festivals worldwide, and received 15 awards and accolades.
Judged by a pool of over 1,000 peer professionals from the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry, the 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards recognize outstanding programming content from more than 2,300 submissions that first aired in calendar year 2022.
“Like so many others, the Foundation has been inspired by Duke Kahanamoku’s Creed of Aloha, philosophy of inclusion, compassion, and responsibility,” said David Ulich, Waterman producer and executive board member of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. “A huge thank you to the many individuals, organizations, and teams involved in this project for putting their heart into honoring Duke, and making the international reach of this film possible. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Duke's birthday month this August.”
The film’s director, producers, and cast will attend the live ceremony at New York City’s Palladium Times Square in September.
Other nominees in the category include CNN's Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal, PBS' American Reckoning, Netflix's Meltdown: Three Mile Island, and HBO Max film Hostages.