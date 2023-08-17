 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterman documentary nominated for Historical Documentary Emmy

  • Updated
  • 0
Duke photo

LOS ANGELES (KITV4) -- The popular documentary film Waterman, about beloved surfer and Native Hawaiian athlete Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Historical Documentary category. 

Directed by Isaac Halasima, the film explores Duke's journey and his influence as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing. Since the film's theatrical release in 2021, Waterman climbed to the #1 documentary in America after two weeks, screened at 37 film festivals worldwide, and received 15 awards and accolades.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred