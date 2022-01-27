Water restored at Tripler Army Medical Center | Update

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Water service has been restored to Tripler Army Medical Center following a water main break Wednesday morning.
The break forced the hospital and medical campus to delay and alter some appointments. Hospital officials say the was restored as of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.
In a press release update on the situation, officials wrote, in part, "The hospital is re-opening water flow throughout the hospital and hopes to be fully operational this afternoon, according to hospital leadership."
The medical center’s emergency room will remain open for emergencies, but those with appointments will be contacted to have those procedures and visits rescheduled.
According to Tripler, the water main break occurred yesterday near the facility’s main gate.
An individual familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous said that staff members were instructed to change Wednesday afternoon’s face-to-face appointments to virtual visits. The source said that Tripler staff were initially given the “all clear” at about 2 p.m., but informed Thursday morning that the facility was still experiencing water issues.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
