Water main repairs on Lualualei Homestead Road to continue until further notice

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Construction work to repair an eight-inch break on Lualualei Homestead between Farrington Highway will continue until further notice.

A spigot has been placed on a hydrant at the intersection of Lualuahei Homestead Road and Pokai Bay street for affected residents.

Residents are instructed to bring their own containers and motorist are asked to drive with caution and use alternate routes 

Due to the repairs, motorists cannot access Farrington Highway from Lualualei Homestead Road.

