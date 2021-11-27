Water main repairs on Lualualei Homestead Road to continue until further notice BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Board of Water Supply Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Construction work to repair an eight-inch break on Lualualei Homestead between Farrington Highway will continue until further notice.A spigot has been placed on a hydrant at the intersection of Lualuahei Homestead Road and Pokai Bay street for affected residents.Residents are instructed to bring their own containers and motorist are asked to drive with caution and use alternate routes Due to the repairs, motorists cannot access Farrington Highway from Lualualei Homestead Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Motorist Resident Thermohydraulics Highway Lualualei Homestead Road Spigot Work Water Main Repair More From KITV Local Beef in high demand in Hawaii as prices soar Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local The price of paradise is getting higher ... at the gas pump Nov 4, 2021 COVID-19 Zero COVID-related deaths, 135 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports 6 hrs ago Local City worker found dead after being trapped in a tank at Wastewater Treatment Center Updated 23 hrs ago Local 1 new COVID-related death, 27 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 26, 2021 COVID-19 The Pantry steps up to feed families in need Updated Nov 25, 2021 Recommended for you