Water main breaks in East Oahu

...HIGH SURF WARNING THROUGH MONDAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF
ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 18 to 22 feet tonight, lowering to 15 to
20 ft Monday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low- lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A very large, long-period south swell affecting the area is
expected to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and
the potential for significant harbor surges through Monday afternoon.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching vessels.
OAHU (KITV)- There were two water breaks on Kamehameha Highway in Windward Oahu on Sunday. There was a huge 30 inch pipe break on Kamehameha Hwy near Kahana Bay Beach Park and another smaller break near Crouching Lion Inn on the Windward side of Oahu.
The result was water flooding the road and causing damage. “What happens when we have a big break like the 30 inch pipe break, it can cause other breaks along the system,” said Board of Water Supply PIO Kathleen Pahinui.
Visitors trying to get to a nearby wedding found themselves divorced from the proceeding. “Right now we're missing it. We had to park down a ways and then we had to walk with our little one. We are waiting for an Uber to get to the wedding,” said visitor Wendy Selesto.
Local resident Ted Guillermo found himself separated from a friend. “To go to his house I would have to go all the way to the back to the north shore. So there's no way I can see him today. It has to be another day,” said Guillermo.
Crews are dealing with the smaller break on Kamehameha Highway, but the big break by Kahana Bridge could take another week or more just to prepare to fix the pipe.
“There was dirt under the road portion where the road meets the bridge. The dirt underneath it shores up the road. That got washed away when the main break broke. So what we have to do now is fill up that space,” said Pahinui.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation says engineers inspected the bridge. “They went underneath the bridge, took a look at the structure, and they found that it was in safe condition. It had suffered no damage,” said Pahinui.
While vehicles are prohibited, pedestrians will be allowed to pass through with an escort. A water truck is parked on Trout Farm Road for those with empty pipes.
“Trout Farm Road is without water right now and there are four other residents who do not have water. Other than that everyone should have water,” said Pahinui.
Drivers should avoid that area, while its being worked on.
