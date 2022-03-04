Water main break shuts H-1 Eastbound Zip Lane at Pearl Harbor Interchange By Web Staff Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The morning commute hit a snag Friday morning as Board of Water Supply crews investigated a reported water main break. The break is fronting a strip mall at 1130 N Nimitz Hwy.TRAFFIC IMPACT- Two westbound lanes (left and center) are closed near the Alakawa Street intersection. Only one westbound lane is open at this time.- The H-1 Eastbound Zip Lane will be closed at the Pearl Harbor Interchange (Zip Hale). Drivers in the Zip Lane will be directed back onto H-1 Freeway Eastbound at the Airport/Viaduct exit.- Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use an alternate routes, if possible.The size of the main, number of affected customers, and extent of the repair is unknown at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags H-1 Eastbound Zip Lane Highway Transports Lane Zip Pearl Harbor Viaduct Exit Motorist More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Man tied to violent 'manifesto' taken into custody in Colorado after threats prompted UCLA to move classes online Feb 1, 2022 Show Honolulu Police Ask Public to Report Illegal Fireworks Updated Dec 24, 2021 News 50-year-old visitor from Canada rescued, airlifted off Koko Head Crater Trail Dec 16, 2021 Local The Honolulu Zoo closed due to weather conditions Updated Jan 1, 2022 Local Big Island man charged in child pornography case Updated 3 min ago Top-stories Honolulu Habitat For Humanity expects need to double in 2022 Updated Jan 23, 2022 Recommended for you