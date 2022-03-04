 Skip to main content
Water main break shuts H-1 Eastbound Zip Lane at Pearl Harbor Interchange

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The morning commute hit a snag Friday morning as Board of Water Supply crews investigated a reported water main break. 

The break is fronting a strip mall at 1130 N Nimitz Hwy.

TRAFFIC IMPACT

- Two westbound lanes (left and center) are closed near the Alakawa Street intersection. Only one westbound lane is open at this time.

- The H-1 Eastbound Zip Lane will be closed at the Pearl Harbor Interchange (Zip Hale). Drivers in the Zip Lane will be directed back onto H-1 Freeway Eastbound at the Airport/Viaduct exit.

- Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use an alternate routes, if possible.

The size of the main, number of affected customers, and extent of the repair is unknown at this time.

