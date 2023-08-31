Water Main Break shuts down one lane of Moanalua Road in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One lane on Moanalua Road in Aiea is closed while crews fix an 8-inch water main that broke Thursday afternoon.
One town-bound lane is closed between Pali Momi Street and Honomanu Street.
The Board of Water Supply says 12 customers are affected. A water wagon is set up nearby.
This is expected to impact the morning commute.
Drivers can take Kamehameha Highway instead to avoid the area.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.