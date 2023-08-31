 Skip to main content
Water Main Break shuts down one lane of Moanalua Road in Aiea

Aiea water main break

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One lane on Moanalua Road in Aiea is closed while crews fix an 8-inch water main that broke Thursday afternoon.

One town-bound lane is closed between Pali Momi Street and Honomanu Street.

