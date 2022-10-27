Water main break in Waipahu fixed, water restored to 85 homes | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: The Board of Water Supply has completed repairs to an 8'' main break on Awalai St.Water has been restored to all customers.ORIGINAL --Board of Water Supply crews are on site in Waipahu after an 8-inch water main break occurred on Thursday night. Crews arrived at 6:45 p.m. on October 27 to repair the water main break near Awalai St. in Waipahu.The break has interrupted water service for 85 homes, including Waipahu High School. The Department of Education says it's monitoring the situation and is waiting on repairs to be completed.As of now the high school should not be impacted tomorrow -- but if anything changes families will be notified.Drivers in the area should use caution to protect the BOWS crew. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Saturday weather: Winds picking up in strength, trade wind weather expected Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Saturday morning weather: Wind advisory posted today, scattered showers expected Updated Jul 2, 2022 Local Hawaiʻi Police Department have located missing 66-year John Kaauwai in Hilo Updated Feb 21, 2022 Local Applications now open for Kōkua Camp Summer sessions. Updated May 28, 2022 Crime & Courts Jury trial will be held in Ala Moana sex assault case Updated Mar 21, 2022 Local Female inmate at Oahu Correctional Center dies after being found unconscious in cell Updated Aug 3, 2022 Recommended for you