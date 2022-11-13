Water main break in Waikiki shuts down parts of Ala Wai Blvd

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Parts of Ala Boulevard flooded Sunday, following an 8" water main break in Waikiki.
Two lanes of Ala Wai Boulevard were flooded around 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 13.
Board of Water Supply crews were on scene responding to the 8-inch water main break, which happened about a block away from Walina Street.
Honolulu Police closed traffic to Walina Street from the Ala Wai while crews responded.
According to a Walina Street resident, a building basement is flooded, including a laundry room.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
