Water main break damages Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay, impacting traffic for 'at least a week'

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area is expected
to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and the
potential for significant harbor surges through Monday night.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching
vessels.
KAHANA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There were two water breaks on Kamehameha Highway in Oahu on Sunday -- a huge 30" pipe break on Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay Beach Park and another smaller break near Crouching Lion Inn.
The result was water flooding the road and causing damage to a bridge near Kahana Bay.
“What happens when we have a big break, like the 30" pipe break, it can cause other breaks along the system,” said Board of Water Supply PIO Kathleen Pahinui.
Visitors trying to get to a nearby wedding found themselves divorced from the proceeding.
“Right now we're missing it. We had to park down a ways and then we had to walk with our little one. We are waiting for an Uber to get to the wedding,” said visitor Wendy Selesto.
Resident Ted Guillermo found himself separated from a friend.
“To go to his house I would have to go all the way to the back to the North Shore. So there's no way I can see him today. It has to be another day,” said Guillermo.
Crews are dealing with the smaller break on Kamehameha Highway, but the big break by Kahana Bridge could take another week or more just to prepare to fix the pipe.
“There was dirt under the road portion where the road meets the bridge. The dirt underneath it shores up the road. That got washed away when the main break broke. So what we have to do now is fill up that space,” said Pahinui.
