Water for all zones affected by Navy tainted water crisis declared safe to drink, DOH says

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All 19 zones on the Navy water system affected by the tainted water crisis have now been declared safe for all uses by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). The all-clear includes the Manana Housing area.
The DOH cleared the remaining four zones – Zones C1, C2, C3, and D3 – on Friday.
DOH officials say they are waiting for an additional line of evidence from the Navy on non-residential areas of the system before they will lift the health advisories for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) water systems.
“I can’t emphasize enough how much I admire the strength of the individuals and families impacted by this crisis,” Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho said in a press release on Friday.
DOH says it will left the advisory after the Navy verifies this information and the final Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Plan is approved.
“These last amendments represent months of work to ensure that the 19 flushing zones and Manana Housing have access to safe drinking water. However, our work is not done. We will continue rigorous oversight to protect drinking water, including our aquifer, and will hold the Navy accountable to protect public health and the environment,” Ho said.