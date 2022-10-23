Watch out for your pets as Halloween approaches

HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets.
It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.
The Hawaiian Humane Society is cautioning people to take care in the days leading up to Halloween. Avoid loose costumes and masks, it may cause a pet to trip or bump into something that may hurt them. Eyes, mouth, and nose should be clear. "You should not cover their face at all. I know for kids if a costume is hard to breath out of, you don't use it. It's the same for animals," said Hanns.
Choking is also a major concern. The Humane Society is warning against using collars. It's also scary the threat Halloween decorations can create, whether it's Inflatables or other items.
"When we have silly string lights with jack-o-lanterns on them, those can be great play-things for cats. They are also really dangerous. it's better to get them toys they can play with. Keep decorations out of the reach of pets," said Hanns.
Jack-o-lantern pumpkins may lighten the mood, but they may also darken the days of your dog or cat. Candles and lights inside may start a fire if left unattended and knocked over. "Don't let your pets get inside the pumpkin. I don't think it is toxic to animals. But if they eat too much of the pumpkin it could cause them to be sick," said Hanns.
The candy you're saving for Halloween, may also threatens your animal's life if it's not stored correctly away from where your pet can reach it. "All chocolate or any sort of sweet can be dangerous. Even some artificial sweeteners are toxic to dogs," said Hanns.
Pets may get scared by a costume or sound of someone arriving at your door. The trick is to lock them in a room on those days, so you're not treated to them running away.
