Washington woman reported missing on Maui since July 4

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores should peak tonight and gradually lower
Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low- lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KIHEI, Maui (KITV4) - Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old woman who went missing on Maui earlier this month.
Jessica Lucero, of Washington State, was reported missing on July 4 to the Kirkland Washington Police Department. Both the family and police confirmed that Lucero is confirmed to have been on Maui between July 3 and July 5. She may be living on the beach near Cove Park.
Ms. Lucero is described as Caucasian, 5'7, weighs about 200 pounds, hazel eyes, with black hair that may be shaved or cut short. She has flowers with a bible verse tattooed on one of her forearms. The type of clothing she was last wearing is unknown.
Ms. Lucero may be vulnerable or at-risk, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.
Anyone with information regarding Lucero’s whereabouts should contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. For emergencies, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-021233, or contact the Kirkland Washington Police Department at 425-577-5656, and refer to report #22-23404.
