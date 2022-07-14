Washington woman reported missing on Maui found safe | UPDATE

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old woman who went missing on Maui earlier this month. Jessica Lucero, of Washington State, was reported missing on July 4 to the Kirkland Washington Police Department.
Maui police say a Washington woman who was reported missing on the Valley Isle since July 4 has been found safe.
Jessica Lucero, 35, was "located and found to be in good health," on Wednesday, a Maui Police spokesperson said.
Officials did not say where or how they found Lucero. No other informaton has been released.
Original:
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old woman who went missing on Maui earlier this month.
Jessica Lucero, of Washington State, was reported missing on July 4 to the Kirkland Washington Police Department. Both the family and police confirmed that Lucero is confirmed to have been on Maui between July 3 and July 5. She may be living on the beach near Cove Park.
Ms. Lucero is described as Caucasian, 5'7, weighs about 200 pounds, hazel eyes, with black hair that may be shaved or cut short. She has flowers with a bible verse tattooed on one of her forearms. The type of clothing she was last wearing is unknown.
Ms. Lucero may be vulnerable or at-risk, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.
Anyone with information regarding Lucero’s whereabouts should contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. For emergencies, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-021233, or contact the Kirkland Washington Police Department at 425-577-5656, and refer to report #22-23404.
