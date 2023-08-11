Was there a widespread alert to evacuate Lahaina?

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Residents from Maui and beyond have been mobilizing to get goods over to Lahaina, but there have been roadblocks. There are those who have been critical of the way local government responded to the fire and the aftermath.
On Friday, boat after boat ferried goods across the water from the Kihei boat ramp to Lahaina.
KITV4 took that route Thursday, as it was the only way in. On arrival, Michael Kapoustin, a resident of Lower Honoapi'ilani, chatted with KITV4 in Lahaina.
He had watched the destruction from afar, residing in a neighboring town.
"Unexpected. This is quite stunning. Quite stunning. I watched the fire from the park as it raged the other night and it was just really apocalyptic," Kapoustin said.
Did people know to evacuate?
"Apparently some did, yeah. But I understand there's quite a bit of loss of life, which is unfortunate."
Was there a widespread alert?
"No, no, there wasn't. It seemed sporadic. I'm going to have to say that the government could have done a little bit better. The local government could have done a little bit better."
And it moved quickly.
"It moved quickly, but they also could have utilized emergency response mechanisms like SMS alerts that they could have sent out to everybody with a phone. They were really, in my respect, they could have done a lot better technologically because the technology is there to do it," Kapoustin said.
Following the Thursday presser, KITV4 asked the county two questions that a representative told us there was no answer for.
What time was the mandatory evacuation order sent out, and how? What time did responders arrive in Lahaina and to Front Street?
Paele Kiakona has been watched on instagram after expressing his frustration with getting relief into Lahaina in the aftermath of Hawaii's deadliest natural disaster.
"They denied us access to go and help," he told viewers in a heavily watched post.
Kiakona is known for an Instagram video shared over and over in which he expressed frustration with the police blockades. Kiakona told KITV4 that the governor reached out to him directly.
KITV4 asked what Kiakona thought of the new access rules, allowing residents into Lahaina with residential ID. "It's a step," he said.
In a later post on Friday, Kiakona was critical of the government's decision to allow tourists with a reservation into Lahaina, calling it the wrong time for tourists to be showing up when locals are still grieving.
A press conference on Thursday left several unanswered questions. In Lahaina, uncertainty continues.
"And it seems like nobody was paying attention. And even now it's surprising that you can't know when to leave, you can't know what roads are open, if you want to go to the airport, you don't know if it's open, you're running into roadblocks and the police officers don't even have the answers," Kapoustin said.
"And I think that's irresponsible, particularly when there's no cell service and no internet where you can get the information. They should have been using the technology developed during COVID to push those SMSs out to everybody in the area. It would have taken them five minutes to get all the carriers on board. And that's the part that surprises me," he concluded.