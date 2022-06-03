Warnings of cat abuse, mutilations on Schofield Army Barracks | UPDATE

UPDATE: A U.S. ARMY spokesperson has issued the following statement in regards to the feral cats investigation:
“U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii was just made aware and is initiating an investigation into these reports. We cannot speculate about the details at this time while the investigation is ongoing. We ask that witnesses with first-hand information contact Schofield Barracks Military Police at (808) 655-5555. This type of behavior is not tolerated on the installation and is not in keeping with our Army values."
---
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Feral cats around the Schofield Army Barracks base are being found mutilated, according to a press release from KAT Charities Animal Rescue.
According to the release, two cats were found brutally mutilated near the Popeyes on base. These cats were found to have a slit down their stomach with their intestines and organs spilling out. One cat was also treated with blow dart injuries, and several reports have been made about cats being shot at with blow darts.
“It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii,” said KAT Charities founder Dr. Karen Tyson. “We have seen multiple cats with darts currently in them.”
The barracks are home to many feral cats, and volunteers feed and conduct trap, neuter, release (TNR) efforts to curb the overpopulation.
Tyson is concerned for the cats, but also for the community, since animal abuse and mutilation can be indicators of future violence towards both animals and humans.
The FBI’s Law Enforcement Bulletin (LEB) published an article in August 2021 on this topic saying, “recent research shows a well documented link that it is a predictive or co-occurring crime with violence against humans (including intimate partners, children, and elders) and is associated with other types of violent offenses. Increased awareness of this linkage and a collaborative approach to these investigations strengthens the identification and reduction of such crimes.”
The Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 134 makes animal abuse illegal and anyone convicted could be fined, imprisoned or dishonorably discharged from the military.
“While we want to give the commanders the opportunity to investigate the situation, we worry animals will continue to be harmed,” Tyson said. “We have only captured one of the injured cats, while others are still on base suffering with these blow darts in them, including at least one cat with a blow dart in its head.”