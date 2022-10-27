Warning Given as Mauna Loa Continues to Rumble

PAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With the recent earthquakes at Mauna Loa, Big Island officials and scientists have taken a proactive stance by meeting with local residents. The goal is for residents to be prepared, as the worlds largest active volcano is showing increased activity.
Officials stress that Mauna Loa is not erupting, but there've been several earthquakes lately, amounting to 19 small magnitude quakes in a 24 hour period Wednesday.
An advisory meeting wrapped up Thursday in Pahala.
Community meetings are being held across the Big Island to prepare those who live on the slopes of Mauna Loa, in case the volcano erupts.
Officials recommend residents pack a "go-bag" in case they need to evacuate or relocate. Also, officials from the US Geological Survey recommend having a plan to reconnect with family members if separated.
"With Mauna Loa, the other thing that makes it dangerous is it does not give us much warning. Kilauea is generally much kinder to us than Mauna Loa is," Ken Hon of USGS told attendees, "But generally Mauna Loa gives us 1,2,3 hours before the eruption starts and often times it will move down the rift zones in an equal amount of time. It can move very, very rapidly."
Officials emphasize that an eruption NOT imminent. They don't want people to panic. Mauna Loa has not erupted for 38 years, since 1984.
The Big Island's population has nearly doubled since that time.