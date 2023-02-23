Waldorf Astoria employee files class action lawsuit against hotel alleging wage violations, racketeering

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An employee of Waldorf Astoria in Honolulu filed a class action lawsuit against the employer, alleged several violations including wage and anti-corruption and racketeering laws.
The complaint alleges that the Waldorf Astoria hotel misclassified hundreds of spa and salon workers, groundskeepers, facilities maintenance staff, and window washers as independent contractors at two of its landmark hotels, the Grand Wailea on Maui and Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria.
The employee further alleges that Waldorf Astoria broke several federal and state laws by failing to pay these workers a minimum wage and overtime pay, as well as failing to make federal income tax contributions toward their social security and unemployment insurance.
The employee also claims the company did not provide mandatory health coverage, temporary disability insurance, and workers’ compensation benefits.