Waldorf Astoria employee files class action lawsuit against hotel alleging wage violations, racketeering

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An employee of Waldorf Astoria in Honolulu filed a class action lawsuit against the employer, alleged several violations including wage  and anti-corruption and racketeering laws.

The complaint alleges that the Waldorf Astoria hotel misclassified hundreds of spa and salon workers, groundskeepers, facilities maintenance staff, and window washers as independent contractors at two of its landmark hotels, the Grand Wailea on Maui and Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria.

An error occurred