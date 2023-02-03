Waitlist for Honolulu County Section 8 Housing Voucher Program opens February 6

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Residents in the City and County of Honolulu can now apply to the waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program.
Eligible households can apply to receive rental assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A total of 3,000 households will be selected.
“Our Section 8 program takes existing housing and brings it within reach of families who otherwise might not be able to afford it. The impact of this assistance to participating residents is immeasurable,” says Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and provides guaranteed rent payments to participating landlords. We encourage eligible applicants to take advantage of this win-win resource.”
“The program offers rental assistance to help eligible low income and vulnerable families expand their housing options,” said Director Anton Krucky, Department of Community Services. “We recognize the importance that this program offers. With the online application system, applying is quick, easy, and free.”
Pre-applications will be accepted hereonline from Monday February 6, 2023, 7:45 a.m., to Friday, February 10, 2023, 4:30 p.m.
Submitted pre-applications will be randomized, and 3,000 will be selected through a lottery and placed on the waiting list. There is no first-come, first-served advantage, and only one application will be allowed per household. There is no guarantee for eligibility or housing assistance after applying.
Go here for more information on the City and County of Honolulu Section 8 website.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.