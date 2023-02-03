 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Waitlist for Honolulu County Section 8 Housing Voucher Program opens February 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Homes generic
Chet Strange/Bloomberg/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Residents in the City and County of Honolulu can now apply to the waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program.

Eligible households can apply to receive rental assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A total of 3,000 households will be selected. 

The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, commonly known as Section 8, is the federal government's major program for assisting low-income families, which may include elderly individuals or people with disabilities to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. This video explains the basics of the HCV program, some benefits, and how prospective landlords can participate.
Section 8 Income limits

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred