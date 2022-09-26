Waipio Valley Road reopening has some residents worried about safety

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island resident, Valerie Goo, told KITV4 she was harassed by an aggressive group of people as she was driving down to Waipio Valley over the weekend.
She said it was her right to go into the valley but the group members called the police and said she was trespassing. She and her family left while they were at the beach.
"There’s currently a group of individuals that are representing the residents and the farmers that work down in the valley. They’ve had enough. They feel disrespected by the continuous use of the roadway," said Cyrus Johnasen, PIO for Hawaii County.
The city released an emergency proclamation early in 2022 saying the Waipio Valley access road poses a safety risk and only residents and farmers are allowed in.
However, the proclamation was amended on Monday. Now, tour buses are allowed in and so is anyone with a Hawaii Island driver's license. This increases the number of people with access to the valley from 200 to more than 200,000.
"Closing the road in the first place, either it’s safe or it’s not safe. The mayor closed it because he deemed it unsafe and then he allows tour vans that weigh over five tons to go up and down multiple times a day and then he invites the whole island to also come down. This is very confusing and alarming," said Ku Kahakalau, a farmer in Waipio Valley.
Hawaii County officials said the main hazards with the road are rock falls and landslides. They are currently working on a study to find the points of most concern and address them first.
That report is expected to be released to the public early next month.