Waipahu woman shot and killed in Las Vegas

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 115 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1006 AM HST, radar indicated heavy showers moving over
Oahu from the southwest, primarily affecting leeward portions
of the island. While most of the showers are producing
rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, a recent downpour
in Lualualei dropped nearly an inch of rain in 15 minutes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu, especially leeward areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 115 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) - There is shock and heartbreak in Hawaii after it was learned that an O'ahu woman was a victim of a deadly shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.
The Clark County Coroner's office reports 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi of Waipahu died of a gunshot wound to the neck.
According to Las Vegas Police, two 20-year-old suspects attempted to rob Yamaguchi in the parking garage of the Fashion Show mall.
They then tried to rob a third person before fatally shooting them in a casino parking garage.
Friends and co-workers who remember Yamaguchi tell KITV4 she and her husband both worked for TheBus.
"She worked in the payroll in our office. In our main office. She was just the humblest, sweetest, I mean you hear people being sweet but, like, she's the sweetest," said Caesar Kekahuma, "She'd never spoken a bad thing about anybody. She was just an amazing person."
The Department of Transportation released a statement reading in part, "Our hearts are with the Yamaguchi ʻohana."
Friends tell KITV4 Yamaguchi had recently retired to spend more time with her grand kids.