Waipahu keiki advances to top 100 in mullet competition | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: Jeter Aoki has made the Top 100 of the Mullet Champ contest for keiki!You can vote for him, and his rockin' mullet, here through July 24. Aoki beat out hundreds of other kids, and has the chance to win a major cash prize -- plus the bragging rights of being 'The Mullet Champ'.--ORIGINAL STORYWAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mullet fans, it's time to support local: Jeter Aoki needs your votes in the 'Mullet Champ' contest! Aoki is a 5-year-old local Waipahu boy who's in the running for the best mullet in the U.S. -- and you can vote for him daily, now through July 17. CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTEJeter wanted a mullet like some of the professional athletes he watches on TV, and since this is first competition ever, he needs your help.He's up against dozens of other kids in his age group, but this Island boy rocks a mullet like no other keiki can. Help Jeter take home the top prize! Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News News Senior White House advisor says local trusted leaders can help battle vaccine hesitancy Updated Dec 10, 2021 Local St. Patrick's Day celebrations return after two-year hiatus Updated Mar 18, 2022 Local Sunday weather: Lighter winds, new NNE swell, enhanced showers ahead Updated Mar 27, 2022 Local Korean Festival returns this weekend to Honolulu with food and K-pop Updated Aug 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Stolen Merrie Monarch medals, electronics recovered in Hilo; 2 suspects arrested Updated Jun 22, 2023 Local Nonsurgical cat contraception could help curb overpopulation, study says Updated Jun 9, 2023 Recommended for you