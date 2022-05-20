 Skip to main content
Waipahu Community Care Home has license revoked by Hawaii Health officials

  • Updated
By Eddie Dowd

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A community care foster home had its license revoked by the Hawaii State Department of Health Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) after failing to meet administrative rules.

Between 2017-2020, four inspections found that Mr. Herbet Sales, the operator of the Community Care Foster Home located on 94-1112 Lumikula Street, left patients unattended in violation of the Hawaii Administrative Rules.

Following each inspection, Sales submitted a corrective plan, but did not adhere to the plan, OCHA claimed. Sales was ordered to immediately transfer and discharge all clients from home, cease operating, and pay an administrative penalty. 

According to reports, the home can provide living accommodations and care for up to two adults.

“All Hawaii residents deserve safe, dignified and quality care,” said Keith Ridley, OHCA chief. “OHCA will continue aggressive enforcement to protect the health, safety, and welfare of individuals in care homes. We encourage families or friends who suspect unusual activity to contact the Department of Health.”

OHCA says Sales will also be required to discharge all clients, notify the department as to where each client has moved, cease admitting new or former clients, and pay a $2,000 penalty.

After DOH issued the revocation order in January, Sales requested an administrative hearing to challenge the order. The order was upheld by the hearings officer on May 3. Sales can appeal the order in court, however, the order will stand unless stayed by a judge.

