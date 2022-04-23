Waimea hospital nurses demand comparable pay to Oahu counterparts

Dozens of nurses turned out Saturday morning in a rally to draw attention to patient safety concerns at Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital.
Citing physical and emotional burnout and staff shortages, healthcare professionals fear mistakes may put their patients in danger.
“Being forced to work in less than ideal circumstances and knowing you are potentially endangering a patient’s life is unsettling for nurses dedicated to upholding high standards for their profession,” says Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses' Association, representing approximately 80 nurses.
This is the second informational picket held by the nurses at Queen's Health Hawaii Community Hospital. The nurses are in the midst of contract negotiations over what they claim as a significant wage gap between them and their Oahu counterparts.
“Our biggest issue is the lack of fairness and equality. Queen’s is refusing to compensate the North Hawai‘i Community Hospital nurses the same as the Queen’s nurses on Oahu, unlike other healthcare providers such as Hawai‘i Pacific Health and Kaiser Permanente,” says Ross.
They are scheduled to return to the bargaining table for a mediation session next Thursday, April 28 to discuss a new contract which ended on April 1.
“There is a link between how nurses are treated and the quality of patient care. When Queen’s refuses to compensate the Waimea nurses fairly, the hospital has difficulty recruiting and retaining nursing staff."
In a statement, The Queen's Health System writes:
“At Queen’s, we respect our nurses and are grateful for the care they provide to our patients, families, and communities. We are committed to working with them to reach a positive outcome for all parties. Our pledge throughout these negotiations has been to bargain in good faith to reach a mutually acceptable agreement that provides wage increases and other improvements that support our nurses and their profession.
We continue to have constructive conversations with HNA and have taken great care to listen and consider every proposal that has been submitted by the union’s bargaining team.
The Queen’s Health System respects our nurses’ right to participate in lawful protected activities and looks forward to reengaging in constructive, good-faith bargaining in order to reach an agreement that is fair and competitive for our nurses and sustainable for Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital. With the help of mediation, we hope we can avoid further delay and put improvements in place that build upon our investment in nursing.
At our next meeting with HNA, we will be joined by a federal mediator. Consistent with our Mission, patients will continue to remain our priority during HNA’s informational picket, and there will be no impact to our operations.”