Waimanalo residents express concern over proposed project to move sand to five beachfront properties

  • Updated
Waimanalo residents express concern over proposed project to move sand to five beachfront properties
Kukana Kama-Toth

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Residents concerned over changes at Waimanalo Bay gathered Saturday to bring attention to a proposed project from the Pahonu Beach Community Restoration Foundation and its plans to remove 10,000 cubic yards of sand from an offshore site to place in front of five beachfront properties on Kalanianaole Highway.

KITV4 spoke with Waimanalo community advocate and resident Kukana Kama-Toth, who is also part of organizations already efforting beach restoration projects in their neighborhood.

