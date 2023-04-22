Waimanalo residents express concern over proposed project to move sand to five beachfront properties

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Residents concerned over changes at Waimanalo Bay gathered Saturday to bring attention to a proposed project from the Pahonu Beach Community Restoration Foundation and its plans to remove 10,000 cubic yards of sand from an offshore site to place in front of five beachfront properties on Kalanianaole Highway.
KITV4 spoke with Waimanalo community advocate and resident Kukana Kama-Toth, who is also part of organizations already efforting beach restoration projects in their neighborhood.
"We've been very patient waiting for the sands to return to Kaiona Beach. But, you know, it's taken some years, and it's finally coming back, and we are just waiting out what the ocean has in store for us and then moving as we're able to continue with our own restoration projects in our community."
Before approval, DLNR's Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands is asking to evaluate potential impacts to nearby Kaiona Beach Park and the Pahonu fishpond, the same concerns attendees spoke about today.
"It is about keeping things where they are and not messing with the natural flow of what's occurring in our bay."
Kama-Toth says Mauanlua Bay has seen the effects of the dredging that happens when offsite sand is brought to shore.
"Maunalua Bay is very graded out. They've done a lot of dredging over there. So there are a lot of different designations for the kind of activities you could do there, but here in Waimanalo, we don't have that. So there's a reason for that. This could set a precedent for different changes and designations in our bay, and our community does not want that."
The department is aware of community concerns and asks the applicant to speak with the neighborhood board and community organizations before the permit is recommended for approval by the DLNR's Board chair.