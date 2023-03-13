Waimanalo Post Office and Hawaii Library hosting walk-in passport fairs

“My postal clerks and I are coming into the office on a Saturday to help customers who want to get a head start on their international summer travel plans,” said Waimanalo Postmaster Edean Sua. “Now that COVID concerns have declined and nations are welcoming back travelers, many Oahu residents are eager to get out and see the world."
Those interested can register for this event by calling 808-259-0234. Space is limited. Walk-in customers with completed paperwork will be accommodated as time permits.
The Hawaii Library, located at 478 S. King Street, is hosting a passport fair on March 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Required paperwork and prices are listed below. The Fair is for DS-11 Passport applications or renewals only.
For information on new passport application requirements, forms and fees, go to www.travel.state.gov or call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778. Travelers should submit passport applications as soon as possible, to avoid travel delays or problems with receiving their passports.
