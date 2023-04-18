Wailuku-based artist leads 6th graders in a songwriting workshop

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 830 PM HST.
* At 627 PM HST, a shower was located 36 nm southwest of FAD Buoy CO,
or 44 nm southeast of Poipu, moving north at 25 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy CO, FAD Buoy S, FAD
Buoy WK, FAD Buoy R and Makahuena Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) – Eighty 6th graders from ‘Iao Intermediate School learned about songwriting by a Wailuku-based singer and songwriter in honor of celebrating the history and culture of Wailuku.
Tanama Colibri, a singer, songwriter, author and poet, visited the keiki at ‘Iao Intermediate to teach them about storytelling through music, and how it can have a positive impact.
Colibri has a multi-lingual and experimental style that encompasses the soul, pop and spoken word of her music that is based a lot on the community she takes inspiration from.
“Tanama was able to share how music has impacted her life and inspired her to learn new languages. Students were drawn immediately to her warm personality and positive message. This was a perfect mesh of student and artist collaboration! Magic happened when the kids sand to her and she sang back with her guitar. We are so thankful and excited!” said ‘Iao Intermediate School teacher Donelle Sakuma.
Earlier this year Colibri, in collaboration with SMALL TOWN* BIG ART, proposed to create an original set of new music that would be dedicated to Wailuku stories and the initiative will hold a free and public art event that is set to be scheduled for May 2023.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.