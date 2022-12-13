Waikoloa man bitten by shark, defends self with diving knife | UPDATE

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island man was bitten by a shark at Anaehoomalu Bay, Tuesday morning, but authorities say he managed to fight the creature off with a diving knife.
Emergency crews were called out to Anaehoomalu Bay, at the Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa Village, due to the reported attack just after 8:15 a.m.
According to Hawaii Island Police, the 68-year-old was swimming about 400 yards offshore when he was bitten by a shark on his hip and buttocks area.
Authorities say the man used a diving knife to fend off the shark and get it to release him. He then swam back to shore with the assistance of some Good Samaritans. He was reportedly conscious at the scene when first responders arrived to take him to the hospital.
The victim, who authorities say is a local from Waikoloa, was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be transferred to an Oahu hospital for further treatment.
Ocean Safety officials have posted shark warning signs at the beach to alert the public. according to witness reports, the man was attacked by a 12-foot Tiger shark.
