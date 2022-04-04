Waikiki says 'Aloha' to one of its own | Remembering Gary "Gabby" Haui Makalena

"Waikiki is the place to be. Come, catch a wave with me."
Those are the words of Gary "Gabby" Haui Makalena, one of the original Waikiki Beach Boys.
Makalena passed away in February and on Sunday, April 3, he finally got his proper Waikiki send off.
The beach out front of Duke's Waikiki packed before the hustle and bustle of the tourist destination woke up for the day.
"I was overwhelmed. The love that everyone had and brought to this beach today is amazing," said daughter Pihanui Makalena.
The celebration of life began with a ceremony on the beach, that was followed by a paddle out into Makalena's favorite surf line up.
Where he spent all those years catching waves and teaching people how to surf, now his final resting place.
"This is just really beautiful. This is his legacy, this is his beach, and everybody who showed up today was part of his life, part of his legacy, and it will live on," said granddaughter Kelsey Niau.
There is no question, Makalena has left a legacy that will continue for generations to come.
"[Being a Waikiki Beach Boy] wasn't about the money, making a business, it was about sharing a culture, sharing your experience and hoping that those experiences and culture live on in the people you shared them with," said granddaughter Ashley Freitas.
And that Waikiki Beach Boy culture, although different today than when Makalena started in the 1950's, is still there.
"Most of the ones that are coming up, they all know, that's why it's so big," said Didi Robello. "There are so many young ones around here and they all knew Gabby and he influenced all of them. He was a winner."
Robello, a Waikiki Beach Boy himself, knew Makalena well. That was evident by the poster boards on display, filled with photos from Makalena's life. Several had Robello in it.
"Gabby was one of those in my lifetime being down here, one of the nicest beach boys you ever met," said Robello. "I'm happy now that he is with all the rest of the boys, but it's a huge loss for us down here."
It wouldn't be a proper Waikiki Beach Boy send off without a party at Duke's Waikiki.
The crowd continued late into the day, the restaurant filled with laughter, music, stories. Tables filled with Kohala Kim Chee jars with the famous rubber band around it. That's how Makalena chose to drink his beverages and that is how the bar was serving them up on Sunday.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.