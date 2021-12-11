Waikiki restaurants excited for return of Honolulu Marathon

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than 14,000 participants and their supporters will be gathering in Waikiki to cross that finish line.
Meaning tens of thousands will be in Waikiki tomorrow and local businesses tell me they are ready.
"We are really excited to have them back. We do usually see an influx in people come up and celebrate after the race up to Tiki's. We are the perfect spot, great vantage point," said Jennifer Berndt Sales Manager, Tiki's.
We Stopped in at Tiki's as they were getting ready to open on Saturday.
Sales manager Jennifer Berndt saying the last two years dealing with the pandemic has been a rollercoaster.
And the marathon returning;
"It's such a great sign to have such a large live event back, so that's really hopeful for people," said Berndt.
"We are seeing a little increase in tourists, little bit international, mainly domestic, but local business especially we are excited to have it back."
Kai Suzuki, The general manager at Morimoto and Momoson in Waikiki sharing similar sentiments.
He tells me they've been taking things week by week, even day by day, but back to normal or new normal- is in sight.
"We are slowly adapting. We have two restaurants here Waikiki and we are slowly opening back up seven days a week and we are excited," added Suzuki.
One Waikiki business that was already seeing some Honolulu Marathon traffic Saturday morning- Eggs n' things.
The breakfast spot was so busy the manager declined an on-camera interview-
But tells me they are happy the event is back and can't wait until tomorrow.
The Honolulu marathon starts at 5 A-M Sunday morning and participants will be crossing the finish line all throughout the day.
Some running as fast as they can and others just excited to be able to say they did it!
Either way, good luck to all participating tomorrow.
