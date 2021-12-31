Waikiki Fireworks Show back to ring in 2022 New Year

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 510 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain moving over Oahu
from the south. Heavy rainfall will affect urban Honolulu to
Ewa Beach then spread across the rest of the island before
sunset. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The skies above Waikiki will once again light up the night on Jan. 1. After a forced hiatus in 2020-21, the Waikiki Improvement Association is excited to once again ring in the New Year with a bang.
On Dec. 30, organizers helped load a barge containing more than $50,000 worth of aerial fireworks.
The hope is to start the New Year right, which organizers say is especially necessary during this time. They say the show can be expected rain or shine.
Rick Egged, president of the Waikiki Improvement Association, says they almost didn't have a show this year.
"I know there's been concern about large group gatherings due to the current spike we're having in coronavirus cases," Egged explained. "We'd urge anybody who's there to see it to make sure they stay within their ohana."
The show will begin at midnight. It's expected to last 8 to 10 minutes and organizers say can be enjoyed for blocks beyond Waikiki beach.