Waikiki Aquarium celebrates its 119th birthday with family-fun activities

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Waikiki Aquarium is celebrating their 119th birthday by throwing a fun-filled “sea-lebration” with festivities such as arts and crafts, keiki activities, a beach clean-up and more, on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Aquarium opened on March 19, 1904 and is the second-oldest public aquarium in the United States. In addition to celebrating their continuing work in the marine environment in the islands, the aquarium is also removing the invasive algae in Malama Maunaloa in an effort to restore the marine life there.
“Since 1904, the Aquarium has made it a priority to protect Pacific marine life and educate individuals across our communities. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone birthday with our friends in the Hawaii community” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium.
The event will include fun activities for everyone to enjoy. There will be a LEGO building activity, cuts from Pigtails & Crewcuts, a giant whale inflatable from NOAA, presentations from the Hawaii Marina Animal Response, and so much more for the whole ohana to enjoy.
There will also be a beach clean-up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.