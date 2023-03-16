 Skip to main content
Waikiki Aquarium celebrates its 119th birthday with family-fun activities

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Waikiki Aquarium is celebrating their 119th birthday by throwing a fun-filled “sea-lebration” with festivities such as arts and crafts, keiki activities, a beach clean-up and more, on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Aquarium opened on March 19, 1904 and is the second-oldest public aquarium in the United States. In addition to celebrating their continuing work in the marine environment in the islands, the aquarium is also removing the invasive algae in Malama Maunaloa in an effort to restore the marine life there.

