Waianae man dies after being found unresponsive while fishing off the Kaunakakai coast

Digital Content Producer
KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive off the coast of Molokai.
Maui Police identified the man as 55-year-old August Meyers of Waianae.
Maui police say Meyers was spearfishing about a mile off-shore on Sunday afternoon, when he went unconscious.
Family, friends, and paramedics tried to save his life, but he passed away.
A preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.
His cause of death is under investigation.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.